Today, with the support of local administrators, educators, and students at the Allen ISD STEAM Center, U.S. Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) announced his legislative proposal aimed at expanding access to dual credit programs for high school students.
Joined by local school officials, Taylor announced and signed his legislation, the Dual Credit Innovation Act, which will be introduced in the House of Representatives this coming week.
"Studies show students who participate in dual credit programs in high school are better prepared and more successful in college,” Taylor said. “They also graduate from college at higher rates and with less debt than students who don’t take dual credit courses.
"By encouraging and expanding access to dual credit programs, we can improve graduation rates, expedite graduation, reduce the overall cost of college, and better prepare students to enter the workforce."
Specifically, the Dual Credit Innovation Act will create a “Dual Credit Innovation Award” within the United States Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Since its inception in the 1980’s, this program has served to highlight effective practices in successful schools, share best practices between schools, and improve outcomes.
The new award created by Taylor’s legislation will recognize innovative dual credit partnerships between schools or school districts and postsecondary institutions.
Taylor was joined by dozens of Allen ISD students, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College Executive Vice President Dr. Sherry Schumann, The University of Texas at Dallas Vice President, Public Affairs Amanda Rockow, Allen ISD Deputy Superintendent Robin Bullock, Allen ISD Board President Amy Gnadt, Allen ISD STEAM Center Executive Director Larry Labue, Lovejoy ISD Director of Advanced Academics Brie Smith, Plano ISD Executive Director for Advanced Academics and CCMR Dr. Rhonda Davis, Wylie ISD Superintendent Dr. David Vinson, Wylie ISD Board President Mitch Herzog, and others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.