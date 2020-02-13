Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) on Tuesday announced his nomination of 38 students from Texas' Third Congressional District to the United States Service Academies.

"Nothing gives me more pride than seeing young Americans stand up to serve their country,” Taylor said. “These selfless men and women are sure to have an incredible impact on their communities and their entire nation, and I am honored to represent them in Congress."

The U.S. Service Academies offer a unique and esteemed educational opportunity for young men and women. Nominees who earn an appointment receive a four-year university education, room and board, medical and dental coverage and a stipend in exchange for a five-year military service commitment upon graduation.

The complete Class of 2024 Academy Appointees are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

David Boyle; Melissa, John Paul II High School

Natthapat Chumpirom; McKinney, McKinney Boyd High School

Andrew Ferkany; Plano, Plano Senior High School/U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School*

McKenzie Hochevar; Plano, Plano Senior High School

Brayden Kowalski; Prosper, Prosper High School

Calvin Piepenberg; Allen, Allen High School

Thomas Rusli; Frisco, John Paul II High School

Brett Schraeder; Melissa, Melissa High School

Edward Shteyn; Plano, Plano Senior High School

Will Tobaben; Dallas, Prince of Peace Christian School

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

William Boese; McKinney, McKinney Christian Academy*

Bryce Bristow; Plano, Plano Senior High School

Preston Cutler; Prosper, Prosper High School*

Elizabeth Klaysork; Plano, Plano Senior High School

Sarah Norton; Allen, Allen High School

Chandler Pham; Murphy, International Leadership of Texas

Emily Shaw; Murphy, Booker T. Washington High School

Ryan Suber; Allen, Allen High School

U.S. Military Academy

William Boese; McKinney, McKinney Christian Academy*

Alexis Bradstreet; Richardson, Plano East Senior High School

Jahson Ferguson; McKinney, Liberty High School*

Ethan Hesson; Lucas, Wylie High School

Austin Hoang; Richardson, Plano East Senior High School

Nicholas Hughes; Plano, Plano Academy High School

Mason Hutchins; Fairview, Lovejoy High School

Timothy Johnson; Allen, The Lawrenceville School

Tiffany Li; Frisco, Prince of Peace Christian School

Stephen Reynolds; McKinney, McKinney Boyd High School

Orion Rolater; Plano, Plano East Senior High School

Regina Romero-Garza; Plano, John Paul II High School*

Natalie Russo; Frisco, Lebanon Trail High School

Jakob Shackleton; McKinney, McKinney High School*

Jacob Thompson; Plano, Plano Senior High School

U.S. Naval Academy

Ashely Cook; Plano, Liberty High School

Preston Cutler; Prosper, Prosper High School*

Jahson Ferguson; McKinney, Liberty High School*

Carter Getz; Richardson, Trinity Christian Academy

Ryan Hogg; Prosper, Prosper High School

Jeffrey Linsteadt; Plano, Plano Senior High School

Kevin Murphy; Frisco, Memorial High School

Regina Romero-Garza; Plano, John Paul II High School*

Jakob Shackleton; McKinney, McKinney High School*

Zane Smith; Frisco, Deerfield Academy

