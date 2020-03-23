Public Health authorities on Sunday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of late Sunday afternoon, including two in Allen, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 38.
New cases reported Sunday:
A 56-year-old McKinney woman with no reported travel and no underlying medical conditions is isolating at home;
A Plano man, 45, no reported travel and an underlying health condition is isolating at home;
An Allen man, 51, with no underlying health conditions who had close contact with a confirmed case, is isolating at home;
A 7-year-old girl in Allen who recently traveled within the U.S., has no underlying health conditions and is isolating at home;
A 50-year-old Plano woman with no underlying health conditions is isolating at home after having close contact with someone confirmed to have the virus;
A McKinney man, 47, who recently traveled within the U.S., is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions; and,
A 47-year-old McKinney man who traveled within the U.S, recently, is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.