COVID-19

Public Health authorities on Sunday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County as of late Sunday afternoon, including two in Allen, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 38.

New cases reported Sunday:

A 56-year-old McKinney woman with no reported travel and no underlying medical conditions is isolating at home;

A Plano man, 45, no reported travel and an underlying health condition is isolating at home;

An Allen man, 51, with no underlying health conditions who had close contact with a confirmed case, is isolating at home;

A 7-year-old girl in Allen who recently traveled within the U.S., has no underlying health conditions and is isolating at home;

A 50-year-old Plano woman with no underlying health conditions is isolating at home after having close contact with someone confirmed to have the virus;

A McKinney man, 47, who recently traveled within the U.S., is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions; and,

A 47-year-old McKinney man who traveled within the U.S, recently, is isolating at home with no underlying health conditions.

