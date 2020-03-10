Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has confirmed three cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within Collin County. The updated number includes the original case of a Frisco man reported on Monday, as well as his wife and their 3-year-old child, one of the family's four children.
City leaders on Monday said they were prepared as they awaited the result.
Mark Piland, Frisco’s fire chief and emergency services coordinator, said the city has been planning for the coronavirus since the disease began spreading.
“We’ve been in preparation in the city of Frisco for over two months now in the event we would be faced with the coronavirus in our city,” Piland said.
The city received word from the Collin County Health Department on Monday morning that a Frisco resident in his 30s had a presumptive confirmed case. The county said the man had recently traveled to California in February, where there have been several confirmed cases.
Health officials tested all six members of the family and a close family contact on Monday afternoon, hours after the father reported he had tested "presumptive positive" for the virus. All seven individuals are in stable condition and in self-quarantine in their own homes. One school-age child had an inconclusive test and is being re-tested. All other individuals tested negative.
The did not show any symptoms while flying home, and officials said he did not pose a risk to others who were on the same plane. Likewise, health officials confirmed that both of the family's school-age children did not have symptoms and were not contagious at any time while they attended school in the Tadlock Elementary zone near Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway.
County epidemiology staff are closely monitoring the cases, working to identify additional individuals who had contact with the confirmed cases while the individuals were symptomatic. Those identified as having close contact to the cases will be contacted by health officials, a county release stated.
In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock said AISD administrators have been in continuous communication with state, county and local health officials regarding COVID-19.
“The district is asking students and staff who have traveled to a country or region with a Level 2 or 3 CDC Travel Health Notice to stay home for 14 days after returning from their trip and contact their school nurse,” the letter states.
The district will work with students who have traveled to one of the identified areas regarding their attendance record.
“The district continues to emphasize the importance for students and staff to stay home if they are ill,” the letter states.
Individuals must be fever-free for 24 hours, without fever-reducing aids such as Tylenol, Advil or Ibuprofen before returning to school. In addition, students should not be vomiting or have had diarrhea for 24 hours prior to returning to school.
“For individuals who are not ill, we encourage you to continue proper handwashing and good hygiene techniques to prevent the spread of illness,” Bullock said in the letter.
Piland said the city of Frisco established a coronavirus task force, and that has been in place for about two weeks. He said the task force includes Piland, city leadership, department heads, Dr. Mark Gamber, who serves as the Health Authority for the city of Frisco and as Medical Director for the Plano and Frisco Fire Departments, and the city’s legal team.
He said the information from the task force is shared with local hospitals. He said the city is in contact with hospitals almost daily.
“Information is being shared, and that’s helped prepare us for any eventual reality that may come our way,” Piland said.
He said the city has been in contact with the Collin County Health Department for two months, and the emergency services division is prepared in terms of screening patients. He said the dispatch and the medic team also ask screening questions when people call 911.
Piland said while the coronavirus is a new health issue, handling patients with communicable diseases is not.
“We transport infectious patients frequently,” Piland said. “It’s not unusual. We have people with all kinds of communicable diseases that we transport. So it’s nothing new to our paramedics. We’ve been prepared for this.”
Piland said it’s important for residents who are concerned they may have coronavirus symptoms to call their physician before going to the emergency room to ask for a coronavirus test since that could cause ERs to get backed up.
Piland said it’s up the mayor as to when a threshold has been met to where public events are canceled.
“We’re responsible for planning for the worst,” Piland said. “We plan for the worst, and we work forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.