Like many people, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd has had enough with COVID-19.
So he decided to be part of the solution.
Boyd recently volunteered to be part of a clinical trial for mRNA-1273, a vaccine that is being co-developed by Moderna, Inc. and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD).
On Aug. 25 Boyd received a shot that may or may not have contained mRNA-1273. It could have also been a placebo, which contained a saline solution.
Either way, Boyd said the trial is important in getting a vaccine for COVID-19 out to the public.
Boyd was part of Phase III of the trial, which gauges the vaccine’s effectiveness. Phases I and II, which are complete, determined the vaccine is safe, Boyd said.
“I’ve been watching the vaccines that are in development, and I saw that Moderna had a trial in Dallas,” Boyd said. “It looked like it may be effective in creating an immune response.”
So Boyd inquired about participating in the trial. After his medical history was examined and his vital signs were checked he was selected to participate in the trial and receive an injection at the Global Medical Research in Dallas.
Boyd uses an app to record his temperature every day as well as any symptoms he experiences.
Over the next two years Boyd will return to the clinic for six visits to help researchers learn how long the antibody lasts.
“I want to find a way to get rid of this virus,” Boyd said. “If it’s safe and effective we want to get this rolled out. It will be easier if people understand it than if people speculate.”
Boyd said it’s also important to lead by example for his crew.
“If they see that I’m willing to, then maybe they will, too,” Boyd said.
He said going through the process has made it easier to have discussions with people about the vaccine.
“I’ve noticed that when I say I’ve received it, it changes the conversation,” Boyd said.
Boyd said he doesn’t know if he received the vaccine or the placebo, though he is leaning toward the vaccine since he experienced slight arm pain for a few days after receiving the shot and felt lethargic for about eight hours afterward. Both were minor side effects, he said.
“I was a little nervous about the side effects,” Boyd said. “But if those were the side effects, let’s get it going because those were minor. But, it could have been a placebo.”
Boyd said not knowing for sure hasn’t changed his behavior.
“I’m still practicing safety measures,” he said. “I’m still wearing a mask, avoiding large groups and washing my hands.”
As far as what’s next, Boyd said it’s unclear when the vaccine will ready for the public, though there is talk it could be by the end of the year. Tuesday, nine vaccine developers issued a statement pledging to uphold strict standards despite a push to get the vaccine out quickly.
In the meantime, he said the Allen Fire Department will continue to prepare for the vaccine rollout.
“We have to develop a new system for delivering immunizations,” Boyd said. “Right now you can get immunizations at the doctor, at pharmacies and at the store. But those can’t handle an entire population. We’re working with the state so the fire department can deliver them, too.”
Boyd said his department has 100 paramedics on staff who are trained at giving immunizations.
In addition, Boyd said the department has already purchased a vaccine refrigerator, an additional freezer and syringes and needles in anticipation for vaccine distribution.
“As soon as it’s ready we’ll be ready with the infrastructure,” Boyd said. “They’ll ship it to us, and we’ll give it to the community.”
Boyd said the department also began purchasing personal protective equipment in January in anticipation for an outbreak.
Flu shot
Boyd is also encouraging residents to get their flu shot since, unlike the coronavirus vaccine, it’s already available.
“Because both are respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms, it may be hard to tell whether you have the flu or COVID-19 without getting a test,” Boyd said. “Flu shots not only reduce your chances of catching or spreading the flu virus, they may also prevent you or your family from unnecessary quarantines from work or school while awaiting test results.”
He said it would also help prevent people from getting both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
“Flu season will be here before you know it,” Boyd said.
