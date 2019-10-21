A tornado touchdown in Dallas has caused widespread damage and left debris across northern Dallas County. While reports do not indicate tornado activity in Collin County, severe storms left their mark throughout the area.
Thousands were left without power this morning, including several areas of Allen and Fairview. Parts of Fairview Town Center (FTC) on US 75 sustained significant damage, and crews have spent the morning cleaning up debris. The Fairview Macy's store was forced to close its doors for the day while damage is assessed and repaired.
In an online post around noon, FTC noted its power had been restored but advised shoppers to call the business they plan to visit before heading out in order to check potential changes in business hours.
