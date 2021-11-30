The Dawoodi Bohra Community of Collin County will host a winter drive from 1-3 p.m. Sunday to benefit local school districts and two nonprofits.
According to a press release, the community is collecting non-perishable food, essentials, new toys for children and new or lightly used books that will be given to local school districts.
Donations can be given at the Dawoodi Bohra Masjid site at 1410 S. Tennessee St. in McKinney. Donors can also contact collincounty.tx@usa.thedawoodibohras.com.
Donated items will be distributed through McKinney Little Free Pantry, Toys for Tots and local school districts.
The drive comes as part of Project Rise, an effort led by the global Dawoodi Bohra community that includes initiatives in healthcare, nutrition, water and sanitation, environmental responsibility and conservation, and education.
“We are proud to call Collin County our home,” said Rashida Rasheed, head of the Women's Organization for the Dawoodi Bohra Community of Collin County. “With winter approaching and it getting colder outside, we felt that it was essential to do something. Via Project Rise, we aim to be aware of the needs of those in our surrounding communities and address them.”
