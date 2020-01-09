The municipal election season will be ramping up soon.
The first day for candidates to file for a place on the ballot for city council and school board elections is Jan. 15. Filing ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
In Allen, the mayor’s seat and City Council Place 2 are up for re-election. Candidate packets are now available in the city secretary's office on the third floor of City Hall, 305 Century Parkway.
An optional candidate briefing will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Council Conference Room in City Hall. Anyone who is considering filing for the election, or just wants to know more about what is involved in being an elected official should attend.
Allen ISD School Board Places 3, 6 and 7 will be on the ballot. Candidate application packets will be available in the Allen Administration Building Lobby, 612 E. Bethany Drive, and online.
March primaries
The filing period has passed for the March 3 primary elections. Early voting runs Feb. 18-28. The last day to register to vote is Feb. 3.
The primaries include county, state and federal elections of candidates within the same party. Those winners or those who did not draw a primary opponent will face a candidate from the opposite party in the November general election.
Below are the candidates for the Republican and Democratic Primaries:
Collin County
Sheriff
*James Skinner (R)
Tax assessor
Scott Grigg (R)
*Kenneth Maun (R)
John Turner-McClelland (D)
County commissioner, Precinct 1
*Susan Fletcher (R)
Courtney Brooks (D)
Carol Scarborough (D)
County commissioner, Precinct 3
*Darrell Hale (R)
Steve Terrell (R)
Dianne C. Mayo (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 1
Ramona Brumfield (D)
Collin County constable, Precinct 1
Mike Vance (R)
*Shane Williams (R)
Collin County constable, Precinct 2
*Gary Edwards (R)
Collin County constable, Precinct 3
*Sammy Knapp (R)
Collin County constable, Precinct 4
*Joe Wright (R)
State (locally based candidates only)
Texas House, District 33
*Justin Holland (R)
Andy Rose (D)
Texas House, District 66
*Matt Shaheen (R)
Sharon Hirsch (D)
Aimee Garza Lopez (D)
Texas House, District 67
*Jeff Leach (R)
Tom Adair (D)
Rocio Gosewehr Hernandez (D)
Anthony Lo (D)
Jenna Royal (D)
Lorenzo Sanchez (D)
Texas House, District 70
*Scott Sanford (R)
Angie Bado (D)
Texas House, District 89
*Candy Noble (R)
Sugar Ray Ash (D)
Jon Cocks (D)
Federal (locally based candidates only)
Congress District 3
*Nicholas Taylor (R)
Tanner Do (D)
Sean McCaffity (D)
Lulu Seikaly (D)
Congress District 4
*John Ratcliffe (R)
Russell Foster (D)
Congress District 32
Genevieve Collins (R)
Jon Hollis (R)
Floyd McLendon (R)
Mark Sackett (R)
Jeff Tokar (R)
Colin Allred (D)
*Incumbent
