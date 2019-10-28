Entries are now being accepted for the 2019 Allen Rotary Christmas Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Allen Sunrise and Allen Noon Rotary Clubs, will be held on Dec. 8, starting at 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Tidings of Comfort and Joy.”
Local youth groups, schools, churches, businesses and community organizations are welcome to march or enter a float in this year’s parade. Entry fees are $40 for non-profit organizations and $50 for commercial businesses through Nov. 15. Entry fees increase by $10 on Nov. 16 with the final entry deadline on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the parade fund charitable Rotary projects in the Allen community.
Entry forms are available online at the Allen Rotary Club allenrotary.org or the Allen Sunrise Rotary Club asrotary.org websites. The completed forms should be delivered or mailed with payment to the Allen - Fairview Chamber of Commerce, 110 W. McDermott Drive, Allen, Texas 75002. Forms will be accepted in person between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Submit no later than Nov. 15. You should receive a confirmation email once your registration is received.
The parade route will begin at North Cedar Drive and St. Mary’s Drive and proceed south to Main Street. The parade will head west on Main to Allen Drive and then north on Allen Drive to the traffic circle at St. Mary’s Drive. A grand prize will be awarded along with “best of” awards in eleven different categories.
For more information visit allenrotary.org.
