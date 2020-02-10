Shake Anderson

Enjoy the enthusiasm and inspiration of African-American Gospel music with blues and gospel artist Shake Anderson at 3 p.m. Feb. 16, at the Allen Public Library. 

Music historian Donte Ford will open the concert by giving a brief history of African-American Gospel music.

Nominated for four Grammys, Shake Anderson has played with or produced for performers Curtis Mayfield, B. B. King and Aretha Franklin.  

Performing in Carnegie Hall, The Apollo Theatre and Radio City Music Hall, this multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer has also worked on numerous films. Anderson garnered gold and platinum albums for his work on Blue Streak, Dr. Doolittle, Boys on the Side, and Austin Powers. He also spent six years as musical director for soul music legends “The Impressions” and later formed the Grammy-winning gospel group New Breed with Israel Houghton.

Guest stars for this afternoon are Charles Walter "Chuck" Rainey III and Cat Garner.

Rainey is an American bass guitarist who has performed and recorded with many well-known acts. He toured and/or recorded with King Curtis, Sam Cooke, Etta James, the original Coasters, Jackie Wilson, Harry Bellefonte, the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack and Quincy Jones. Of special note – as a member of ‘The King Curtis All Stars’, Chuck was on the second Beatle Tour of the U.S.

Cat Garner, a singer, songwriter, and recording artist with a sultry and sophisticated performance style, wrote Compromise in 2009 and recorded it in 2010 with music producer Connor Conrad.

The Como First Baptist Church Choir will provide backup vocals for this concert.

The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr.  Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, this concert is free.  Call 214-509-4911 for more information.

