Flamenco music and dance are like ocean waves, bold and challenging your perceptions – it leaves you wonderstruck.
With three enthralling musicians and four dancers, enjoy a free concert with Flamenco Fever at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the library, 300 N. Allen Dr.
Headliner Lakshmi Basile, “La Chimi,” became one of the first and only foreign artists in Spain to garner a prestigious national prize in 2011. She also won an award in another primary contest, Concurso Nacional de Arte Flamenco de Córdoba. There, she surprised critics and received great praises, “un desgarrador homenaje a los romántico de lo jondo,” (a heart wrenching to the romantic of pure flamenco).
La Chimi consolidated her career in Seville, Spain, the cradle of flamenco. Performing internationally, “the only American thing she has is her passport,” said Ángel Ojeda, former Minister of Culture of the Junta de Andaluciá.
Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
