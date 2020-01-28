Stephen Dennis DePaula

Stephen Dennis DePaula

Investigators from the Allen Police Department are searching for anyone with information on Stephen Dennis DePaula, 56, who was arrested Jan. 16 for possession/promotion of child pornography as the result of a cyber tip.

DePaula has history from years ago as a youth ministry worker and a soccer coach in the Allen area, and the investigation revealed many years of hidden camera footage from his residence, according to Allen PD.

Anyone who has information on or remembers being in this residence as a possible victim is asked to contact Allen Investigator Carolyn Crawford at ccrawford@cityofallen.org or 972-633-6778.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Allen PD, text the keyword ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP/411).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments