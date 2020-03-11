Longtime Allen resident Ken Fulk filed for the office of mayor for the city of Allen, he announced in a release.
Since 1987, while building an engineering career and raising a family with his wife, Susan, Fulk continuously served the community by playing key roles in city government as well as volunteering in civic and professional organizations.
Fiscal responsibility is a core value for Fulk, according to the release.
"He understands that effective decision-making does not occur in a vacuum. Fulk will work to regain the public trust, where that trust has been lost, in our city government and actively create and support a culture and environment that embraces the diversity and values of all residents," the release states.
“The good news is that our city is not broken. Certainly we have issues that need to be addressed, and we can do that through being intentional and working hard to resolve them – together. I am a listener, problem solver, and consensus builder. I bring significant experience, leadership, hard work, and integrity to the table and hope that will result in a steady hand at the helm, aimed at keeping Allen on a focused positive path forward. As your future mayor I will do everything in my ability to make Allen the best it can be by being deliberate in making decisions on the council while balancing the needs and concerns of all Allen residents.”
In that vein, Fulk plans to address the future development in the Central Business District (CBD) the downtown Allen area. He will aim to form an ad hoc committee of citizens, staff and council members to brainstorm a more detailed vision for how the CBD should be developed, possibly including a central public open space to anchor compatible development in that area, the release states.
"During Fulk’s nine years of service on council and the Allen Economic Development Corporation Board, his priority was to support quality developments that benefited the citizens of Allen as much as it benefited the developer," according to the release. "To Fulk, it was critical that the city made developments not only sustainable in design but also with respect to taxable value versus the cost of services to be provided by the city."
"Fulk is a strong supporter of the Allen Fire and Police Departments and looks forward to maintaining the excellence they have already achieved. He wishes to create and maintain essential human and social services in our community," according to the release.
"Fulk always seeks new ways to enhance the quality of life for all Allen residents through his support and development of new parks and recreation facilities, extension of hike and bike trails, construction of new municipal facilities, renewal of older facilities, construction of the library, and preservation of Allen Heritage through active involvement in the Allen Heritage Guild."
Through his past work on the Economic Development Corporation, Fulk helped create the first high density mixed-use development in Allen, Watters Creek, which continues to set the example for successful public-private agreements. His goal would be to continue to form similar partnerships in future developments and bring employment opportunities to Allen while reducing the tax burden on local property owners.
Participating in the Boy Scouts of America has been a passion of Fulk’s for nearly 30 years. He currently serves on the Executive Board for Circle Ten Council and on the Eagle Trail District Committee, helping with the Friends of Scouting fundraising efforts for many years. He has previously served as a Scoutmaster for Troop 328, Venture Crew Leader for Crew 328, Committee member for Troop 328 and Cub Scout Pack 306 and as a Den Leader.
Fulk has worked nearly his entire career at RWB Consulting Engineers, a mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm with nearly 60 employees, which designs commercial mechanical and electrical building systems. He is a principal in the firm and has been the president of the firm since 2016. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in 12 states. He holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University, a master of arts in business management from Central Michigan University and attended several engineering courses at the Air Force Institute of Technology.
Fulk served in the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of captain, served on an Honor Guard for two years and received several commendations for exemplary service.
Fulk and his wife, Susan, Performing Arts Secretary at Allen High School, first moved to Allen in 1984. They have three children, all graduates of Allen High School and Texas A&M University.
“Where ever I go I am always proud to tell people where I live, Allen, Texas, a place I love to call home. Allen is uniquely blessed with a city staff and engaged citizenry who are all committed to making our city the best place in North Texas to live, work and play. When we all work as a team we achieve great success. I look forward to serving as mayor and will work to improve communications with our citizens. It would be an honor and privilege to represent the city of Allen and serve our growing and diverse community as your next mayor.”
For information visit kenfulk4mayor.com.
