Ken Fulk leads Grace Chen early in the race for Allen mayor.

Through early voting numbers, Fulk has received 21,166 votes (58.6 percent) to Chen’s 14,957 votes (41.4 percent).

Fulk and Chen are vying for a seat held by Debbie Stout.

Check back for updates.

