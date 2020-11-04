Ken Fulk will be Allen’s new mayor after winning the election over Grace Chen on Tuesday night.
Fulk secured 58.3 percent of the votes (22,750 votes) to Chen’s 16,304 votes.
Fulk had jumped out to a commanding lead through early voting totals, securing 20,008 votes to Chen’s 14,220 heading into Tuesday night.
Carl Clemencich ran unopposed for Place 2.
