Since 2009 North Texas Giving Day has given residents an opportunity to come together on one day in September to donate to local nonprofits.
But because of the sudden impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had, local philanthropists don’t want to wait that long.
Last week The Dallas Cowboys, Communities Foundation of Texas and United Way Metropolitan Dallas announced they are organizing North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, an online campaign designed to raise money for first responders and nonprofits that are helping those who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The event is set for May 5, but residents can donate early when the North Texas Giving Tuesday Now website, NorthTexasGivingTuesdayNow.org, goes live April 14.
“We witness the power of unity to create change every day at United Way,” said Jennifer Sampson, president and CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “Especially in times like these, North Texans always step forward together to support our communities. This crisis can be a defining moment of solidarity. Our nonprofits are on the front lines, and they need everyone’s generous support to respond to the unprecedented need created by this pandemic.”
Many nonprofits that rely on social events in the spring to raise money for their programs don’t have that opportunity this year because of social distancing requirements.
“This is about inspiring local unity, action and generosity. Our community, country and world need our support now more than ever before,” said Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas – founder of North Texas Giving Day. “As #GivingTuesdayNow tackles the need on the global and national scale, Communities Foundation of Texas is thrilled to be joined by United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and the Dallas Cowboys in unparalleled efforts to address local needs right here at home.”
Christine Rogers, spokeswoman for the program, said to help expedite this effort the 3,000 local nonprofits that registered to participate in North Texas Giving Day in 2019 have been automatically renewed for North Texas Giving Tuesday Now.
“That takes away any barriers to help the nonprofits ramp up quickly,” Rogers said. “There won’t be any forms to fill out or any fees to participate.”
Rogers said the website for North Texas Giving Tuesday Now will work the same as it does for North Texas Giving Day. Residents can search through a host of nonprofits based on name, location, services, etc. But she said this time donors can filter out organizations that have special programs in response to COVID-19.
People can also make donations for general relief and recovery funds without choosing a specific nonprofit.
“There is no greater need for solidarity and partnership than during a crisis. Especially in North Texas, where there is momentous support for local nonprofits, the Dallas Cowboys are eager to mobilize and energize our region to respond,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys vice president and chief brand officer. “This region is better together, and we are in this with you North Texas.”
While there have been years when North Texas Giving Day coincided with an ongoing crisis, such as hurricane recovery, this is the first time this initiative has gone out of cycle to address a need.
The announcement of North Texas Giving Tuesday Now follows the creation of North Texas Cares, a combined effort by Communities Foundation of Texas, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and 20 other philanthropies. Through that program nonprofits can apply for relief.
Rogers said North Texas Giving Tuesday Now will be in addition to the traditional North Texas Giving Day, which is set for Sept. 17.
“This is just one of many things that’s being done to provide relief,” Rogers said. “Every little bit helps.”
