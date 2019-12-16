popcorn wtih police

Hang out with Allen police officer and see the film “Toy Story 4” at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Allen Public Library.

Arrive early and meet the officers as they distribute popcorn, hot chocolate and door prizes. Santa Claus makes a surprise appearance at 3:30 p.m. but departs for the North Pole at 4:30 p.m.to continue packing toys on the sleigh. 

Sponsored by the Allen Police Department, this is a free event. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for information.

