The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry will host a Zoom meeting from 9-10:30 a.m. March 24 to discuss how to land a new position.
According to PJ Dunn, C.C.P., Dunn Coaching Dunn Consulting, a key component in successfully landing a new position is to liberate ourselves from the notion that our self-worth is tied up only in our jobs.
As the expert speaker, Dunn will present strategies for stressing less and living more during a job search. Dunn will also emphasize the importance of realizing that, while your job is a place where you get to utilize your talents, it is these same talents that will help you land your next significant new job opportunity.
Interested parties who wish to join this Zoom meeting should click on:
us02web.zoom.us/j/82513405799?pwd=NVZmOCszMm4yaTdMUDZEcTIUaWIzdz09.
The Pass Code is 019521.
Dunn, who is a behavioral scientist, a professional development coach and a professional speaker and educator, is often described as a “critical thinker with a heart for human flourishing.”
Dunn inspires executives and transitioning professionals on how to polish their natural strengths while managing weaknesses. He is energized by helping leaders and companies discover the patterns that are serving them and the tendencies that are not. Dunn is a certified coach practitioner through the Certified Coaching Federation and master certified strengths champion in the strengths-based psychology movement. He coaches lawyers from the associate to the partner level, solo law firms to mid-size firms, C-level executive boards, sales teams, business owners and financial services industry executives who needs traction when processing specific goals. For more information go to dcdcllc.com linkedin.com/in/pjdunnccp.
For more information, visit stjudecareeralliance.com or email careeralliance@stjudeparish.com.
