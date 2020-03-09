Join Better Block Allen March 20 and 21 to envision a more vibrant, destination-filled, version of downtown Allen. The downtown organization will host a pop-up block party from 4-9 p.m. March 20 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21 at the intersection of Main and Austin Streets.
Using feedback from Allen residents, the Better Block and community participants and volunteers will implement a two-day installation and free celebration along Main and Austin Streets that includes music, an Allen Rising Stars Talent Competition, art gallery, public art, kids activities, free yoga class, gardening demos, streetscaping and street furniture to create a people-friendly environment, small business pop-ups, and people-oriented space and activities. There will be many local food and drink vendors and entertainment all day. For a complete list visit betterblock.org/allen
In addition to creating an engaging event, Better Block Allen will host volunteer workshops on March 18 and 20 in which volunteers will help in creating the installation. Organizers will also collect feedback from the community during the two-day event that will help guide the planning for future development in downtown.
"We're excited to be working closely with local volunteers as we bring a walkable, destination-filled downtown Allen to life,” Better Block Events Manager Kristin Leiber said. “This event will feel like a blend of a street festival and a public art installation but, in reality, will be an urban planning experiment focusing on resident-requested, temporary changes to the built environment of the Central Business District. The response and support are overwhelming from local leadership, artists, and small business participants. We are currently looking for local volunteers who want to roll up their sleeves and make a change alongside us on March 18-20, 2020. This is going to be an event not to be missed, especially as feedback from this event will factor into future changes in downtown Allen.”
If you would like to get involved or help with the installation go to betterblock.org/allen to sign up for a volunteer slot.
