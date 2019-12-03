McCarthy partnered with Collin College recently to host 90 Plano and Frisco ISD high school students interested in architecture, construction and engineering at the Collin College Technical Campus construction site in Allen.
The students are involved in ACE, a mentorship program which McCarthy is a sponsor. The goal of the event was to provide a diverse look at all trades and build awareness of construction as a successful career path.
McCarthy, Collin College and 100 mentors invited ACE participants to the jobsite for a close-up view of the construction industry. This event included a safety briefing and hands-on interaction with various trade stations provided by McCarthy’s subcontractors including field engineering, BIM coordination, field management, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and drywall. The event also included a job site tour, presentations on careers in construction and one-on-one conversations with many of McCarthy’s trade partners.
