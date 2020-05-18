Members of the healthcare community have teamed up as DFW Healthcare Heroes to raise money for meals to say “thank you” to first responders.
As part of the initiative, Home Care Assistance of Allen and McKinney brought Jason’s Deli lunches to Allen Fire Department personnel on Friday to show their appreciation for the personal protective equipment (PPE) provided by the city’s emergency management division, which is led by Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Danny Williams.
Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said emergency management is responsible for distributing PPE provided by the state. The department has also received enough donations that they can provide additional supplies to even more organizations. This allows AFD to be a “one-stop shop” for protective gear in the city, Boyd said.
“We’ve had tons of donations from individuals and companies, and then we’re pushing that right back out to the agencies like this who need them,” Boyd said.
He said Allen FD had the foresight to start acquiring PPE in January as news of the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in the US, and the city hasn’t experienced any shortages.
By working with the public, Boyd noted, everyone wins.
“If they can’t get their own gear, it’s not good for them and it’s not good for us, because we end up with more infections in our community,” he explained. “So the more that we can get gear out to those who are working in the healthcare industry, the better it is for us.”
This way, not only are Allen’s firefighters and paramedics protected but also the doctors offices, hospice care and home healthcare workers.
Home Care Assistance owner Matthew Princiotto and his staff were joined Friday by World War I Museum curator Keith Colley to deliver the meals to Allen’s Central Fire Station, which is nearing the climax of its major renovation. Mayor Debbie Stout also joined the group in their appreciation for Allen’s front line heroes.
