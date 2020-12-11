Elizabeth Morris, the president and CEO of Insight Research Corporation, updated the Allen City Council on Tuesday over the economic development from 1993 to 2019.
In 1992, Allen voters authorized the Allen Economic Development Corporation and Insight Research to conduct a study that would cover the city’s economic growth from 1993 to 2019. Insight Research monitored 144 projects over the course of the study.
“We began monitoring the projects commissioned by the Allen Economic Development Corporation in 1993, which is when they had their first development that started showing progress,” Morris said.
Between 1993 and 2019, the city’s tax rate decreased from $0.766 to the current rate $0.489. Morris said she expected it to lower the following year as more studies were conducted.
The number of jobs increased from 4,200 to 36,092 with over 50 percent involving EDC projects. The property tax base also grew from $418,000 to over $2 billion over the course of the study.
“When I work in other areas of the country, they don’t even understand the dynamic of the cities we see here in Texas,” Morris said.
Allen’s economic growth contributed a $41 billion increase to the North Texas economy through its development projects. These projects provided 18,062 jobs contributing to half of the city’s market. It also allowed for over 13,000 jobs indirectly.
Over the course of the study period, the projects provided a tax base of direct dollars – bondable contributions – for the city at $343 million, the county at $95 million, the state at $696 million and Collin College at $22 million to total up to a bondable tax base of over $1 billion. The EDC projects provided an additional $1 billion of indirect dollars that is not bondable but still contributes to the overall productivity and tax base in the city. Allen EDC projects also made up over half of the certified commercial value at $4.2 billion.
“The cities often forget or are unaware of how powerful they are as decisionmakers in the state,” Morris said. “They’re in charge of what projects they’re going to include, what zoning will be permitted, they shape that economic base that provides a tax rate for everybody else.”
Morris also showed that the state receives the majority of tax revenues from city projects and encouraged Allen to work closer with the state on projects that they plan to implement.
“One thing that cities often miss is that the state is a major benefit from sales tax revenues generated from all kinds of taxable expenditures,” Morris said. “When you’re dealing with economic development, the state is and should be a partner because they have everything invested in how well you do.”
Council members were pleased with the report.
“We always think we do a good job, we try to do a good job and it’s always good to hear validation that we really are doing a good job in this area,” said Mayor Ken Fulk.
Morris plans to conduct an economic study on Allen for 2020 to see how COVID-19 affected the city’s development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.