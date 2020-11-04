Allen ISD bond

Voters approved a proposition in Allen ISD related to campus technology efforts. But the results of a proposition about campus updates are unclear.

Voters in Allen ISD on Tuesday approved one proposition submitted by the district as part of a $222.1 million bond package and denied two others while another proposition is too close to call.

Proposition A passed by just 19 votes as 23,877 voters approved the measure and 23,858 opposed it. District officials said there are still mail-in ballots, military ballots and provisional ballots that need to be reviewed before Proposition A can officially be passed. Military ballots and provisional ballots could take a few days to be reviewed.

Proposition A, which has a price tag of $189.3 million, includes campus updates, capital projects, safety and security upgrades, technology enhancements and transportation.

Proposition D passed by a wider margin with 54.2 percent (25,865 votes) in favor and 45.8 percent (21,840) voting opposition.

Proposition D ($25 million) calls for the refreshing of computer devices and audio/video equipment across the district, including laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and desktops.

But voters rejected Proposition B, which at $7.3 million would have provided track resurfacing at Lowery Stadium and Allen High School’s stadium. Turf replacement would have taken place at those stadiums, as well as Curtis Middle School and Eagle Stadium. Ford Middle School would receive new turf and a new track.

There were 29,063 voters who voted against Proposition B (61.1 percent) compared to 18,496 (38.9 percent) who supported it.

Proposition C also failed with 54.2 percent (25,865) voting against and 51.4 percent (24,419) voting in favor.

Proposition C ($515,000) would have funded resurfacing, civil work and storage addition at the district’s tennis courts, which officials said are used by not only students but also the community.

Also Tuesday, Polly Montgomery won the election for Allen ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6.

Montgomery secured 59.9 percent of the votes (20,052 votes) to Sathya Sastry’s 40.1 percent (13,427).

Montgomery will take over for Louise Master, who did not run for re-election.

Kevin Cameron (Place 3) and Vatsa Ramanathan (Place 7) ran unopposed.

