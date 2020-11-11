Though it took a week to confirm, Proposition A has officially passed in Allen ISD.
Last week voters approved two propositions submitted by AISD, while two others failed.
Proposition A, which has a price tag of $189.3 million, includes campus updates, capital projects, safety and security upgrades, technology enhancements and transportation.
Immediately following the Nov. 3 election, Proposition A appeared to pass by a slim margin – 23,877 voted in favor and 23,858 voted in opposition. But AISD officials said there were still mail-in, provisional and military ballots to be counted.
Wednesday the Collin County Elections Office announced the proposition had passed with 24,064 votes in favor and 24,046 opposed.
Proposition D passed as 26,054 voted in favor (54.2 percent) and 22,000 voted against (45.8 percent).
Proposition D ($25 million) calls for the refreshing of computer devices and audio/video equipment across the district, including laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and desktops.
The passing of Propositions A and D represents 96.5% of the total $222.1 million up for vote. District officials said before the election that any proposition that passes would not lead to an increase in the district’s tax rate.
“On behalf of Allen ISD, I want to thank our community for supporting Propositions A and D,” said Superintendent Robin Bullock. “I also want to acknowledge the members of the Project Kids committee for their hard work in creating this proposal and recommending it to the Board of Trustees. These projects will help Allen ISD maintain our long-standing tradition of excellence, and they will provide our staff with the resources they need to prepare our students for their future. For the projects that were not approved by voters, Allen ISD and the Board of Trustees will evaluate the steps necessary to address these needs in our district.”
Proposition B failed as 61.1 percent (29,288) voted against while 38.9 percent (18,648) voted in favor.
Proposition B, which at $7.3 million would have provided track resurfacing at Lowery Stadium and Allen High School’s stadium. Turf replacement would have taken place at those stadiums, as well as Curtis Middle School and Eagle Stadium. Ford Middle School would receive new turf and a new track.
Proposition C failed as 51.4 percent (24,616) voted against it with 48.6 percent (23,253) voting in favor.
Proposition C ($515,000) would have funded resurfacing, civil work and storage addition at the district’s tennis courts, which officials said are used by not only students but also the community.
“Those are still needs in the district,” said David Hicks, AISD chief information officer. “They were placed as bond propositions for a reason. But the administration will work with the School Board on this going forward.”
