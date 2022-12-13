Taco Tuesday can officially be any night of the week thanks to the abundance of delicious taco spots in Allen. Check out these well reviewed places around Allen offering delicious tacos that are sure to please.
This list was put together with the help of Google reviews.
This trendy Mexican grill comes with well-presented plates and glowing customer reviews. This is without a doubt a margaritas and fajita kind of place, but the menu holds plenty of variety for all your Mexican food cravings. Both the food and service are highly reviewed, in my humble opinion, thoughtful service should always be supported.
If all day tacos are your things, check out Checos. With breakfast tacos, lunch burritos and dinner plates, this taco heaven has everything you need to get through your taco-craving days. Guest reviews are all about the great prices, and flavors. Try their well mentioned chip and queso on your next Taco Tuesday out.
According to Google, this is the place for margaritas. As well as brisket, shrimp, soup, and churros. I’m getting hungry just writing about it. Chepa’s Mexican Restaurant was established in 2018 and is related to its sister location: Anna’s Mexican Restaurant (opened in 2014) in Colleyville. Both are well received by taco consumers in the DFW area.
This Dallas taqueria now has a drive-through location in Allen. Just look for the little green shack- $2 for a delicious, flavorful, packed taco? That’s a no-brainer in my book. Guest reviews state these are some of the most hit-the-spot good tacos you can get. Try them, you’ll be so glad you did.
With over 4,000 Google reviews, this unassuming little taqueria chain is offering some big flavors at their Allen location. I have to say their $2 breakfast tacos and $3.50 specialty tacos have totally caught my attention. Additionally, their tortas (think taco sandwich with fries) are something that everyone should try at least once.
