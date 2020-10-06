If your child attended a public school in Texas, you can thank the citizens of that community for supporting their local schools and passing a bond election.
About 110 years ago, citizens in the small farm community of Allen saw the need and opportunities of replacing their wooden frame schoolhouse with a two-story brick school. They approved a $12,000 bond proposal and the school opened in 1911.
“It didn’t leak and it had indoor plumbing. It was great,” said one former student in describing the new school. The modern building served Allen students through the early 1980s when Reed Elementary and Ford Middle School opened.
Allen residents stepped up again when it became obvious that a comprehensive high school would be needed in the late 1950s. The vote was 100% in favor of the 1959 bond proposal. Throughout the next fifty years Allen taxpayers supported 17 different bond propositions that resulted in every school facility that our children and families benefit from today.
During that time, the community strongly supported construction of new schools and ongoing renovations to keep older campuses on a par with the newer ones. They also supported the need to keep technology current for all students and voted in favor of specialized facilities to serve areas as diverse as engineering, music and athletics.
The Allen community once again has an opportunity to demonstrate its support for public education by voting in favor of the 2020 bond proposal that will be on the November ballot. Details about the proposal can be found at allenisdbond.org and I encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with the four different propositions.
The 2020 bond proposal will be part of an election that offers voters much bigger decisions but that shouldn’t diminish the importance of providing a quality education for Allen children. The projects in the bond proposal were vetted and recommended by a large citizen’s committee that worked through the winter asking tough questions and kicking tires so to speak. Ultimately, they proposed and the board of trustees cut $200 million out of the previous bond proposal.
It’s hard to argue when people say it’s a bad time for a bond election. It seems to be a bad time for everything. That is why it’s important to note that the school district is asking for permission to sell bonds over the next five years, not the next five months. Postponing the bond election until May 2021 would delay summer renovation and technology projects until at least June 2022.
Public schools are unique in so many ways. Almost everyone has experience in them as a student. They represent a good portion of our local taxes and most importantly they serve our community’s greatest resource – our children and grandchildren.
Investment in public education positively impacts business and residential growth in our community. It also affects the future of those kids we see walking to school every morning. Allen taxpayers saw the value of that investment in 1910 and hopefully Allen residents will support that same investment in November.
Tim Carroll,
Allen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.