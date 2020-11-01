I want to thank all who voted against the AISD Bond.
Your calls and emails have been very encouraging. You really support the middle class and those who want to someday retire in Allen. Thank you.
You were smart enough to reduce your tax bill for years to come.
My 87-year-old neighbor, who I took to vote, came out of the voting place proudly announcing he had not voted for the AISD referendum ... not really a referendum- but a tax pure and simple.
He said enough of high taxes – he hopes to build a patio with the savings.
A few days later he told me his doctor had told him he had voted against it. Enough with the ongoing tax it would impose.
Thanks to all who are smart enough to support their family first.
To all those on FB who joined in the discussion – at least 390 people had a chance to state your opinion. Before the moderator cut off discussion. How silly to listen to the old school politicians in Allen.
Don’t complain – but vote.
Yes, Allen, you can have lower taxes.
If you haven’t voted look at the end of the ballot and tell the AISD no new taxes during a pandemic.
Stand up for your family – say yes to your family – but no to new taxes today.
Joel Blaylock,
Allen
