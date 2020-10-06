A bond hits everyone. Rich, poor and in between. But it hits middle class families the most.
Before you think I’m an uncaring person, let me say I’ve endured 30 years of AISD taxes – some of the highest in the state.
Second, I’ve spent 30 years in public education – five in the Allen ISD. And no I’m not exempt from any bond increase.
So I love kids, I really do. My opposition to the tax is the timing – and the cost to your family.
And the AISD’s untruthful nature about it. One of their own spokesman can’t say how much this will cost you.
I guess we have to vote on it- to see what’s in it. Really?
In the middle of a pandemic, families are struggling with home schooling – about 45% are still doing it. COVID costs and extra expenses. This is no time for a tax or bond on middle class families.
Continuing with the bond vote shows the AISD’s lack of concern for these families.
It’s a nicer things bond. The choice is needful things for your family, or a few nicer things for the AISD.
Those in the know say my family comes first.
I’ll support the AISD when I can. But now is not the time or the place for extra taxes.
There is no neutral bond if your property goes up in value. So does your school – and other taxes.
Think … then vote for your family. No to the AISD bond at this time.
Joel Blaylock,
Allen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.