Do you recall when friends and neighbors sat on the porch and entertained themselves and each other by playing tunes on their own instruments and as well as household objects such as jugs and washboards? Long to relive those days or experience music without batteries or earbuds?
Treat yourself to a live virtual concert presented by the E-Flat Porch Band at 7:30 p.m. July 10 at allentx.swagit.com/live – it’s sure to boost your spirits and energize the start of your weekend.
Rudy Littrell and Duane Brown’s “porch music” is played on acoustic instruments and pays homage to our varied Texas musical roots. Their style is influenced by country blues, Texas folk music, jazz and swing standards, and Depression Era country songwriters.
Guitar playing styles include finger picking and slide guitar. Other instruments include the acoustic bass, harmonica, cymbal, and a drum-like instrument of their own design made out of a wooden soda pop box.
This is a small band with a big sound – up to eight instruments will be heard simultaneously, along with harmonizing vocals.
This concert is free. Call 214-509-4911 for information.
