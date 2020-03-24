Local man inspires hope, raises $1K in three days for Allen Community Outreach

In only three days, Allen native Wil Nix raised $1,000 for Allen Community Outreach and found a way to inspire his neighbors during unprecedented times.
Born out of the coronavirus pandemic, a new, uplifting fundraising initiative has begun in Allen, and all it took was some tools, a few trips to home improvement stores and a Facebook post.
Nix, who is a 2005 Allen High School grad, now works as a field service engineer in pharmaceutical automation. As his work has slowed down recently, Nix said he wanted to find a way to help out wherever he could. But without the cash on hand to make a quick donation, he decided to pick up a few American flag kits from Home Depot and Lowe’s and got to work letting neighbors know he would install a flag on their homes for a donation to ACO.
“I think being patriotic and showing support for our country during these times by displaying our flag is important,” Nix said. “It's my small way of giving back to our community and planting the seed of hope in people that might have lost theirs.”
Nix put the word out online last Thursday and received a handful of responses to fulfill on Friday. Then he wrote a post on the One Allen Residents community Facebook page, and that’s when things really got rolling.
Nix said by the end of the day Sunday, he’d installed 65 flags.
Once he covers his cost, about $12-15 per flag, Nix uses the remainder of the $30 donation to purchase urgently needed items for ACO.
In the process, he hopes to send his community a positive message of support and optimism.
“To me, looking out my window and seeing the stars and stripes still waving reminds me that this country has been through so much in history and has still endured,” Nix said. “This tragedy will be another testament to the strength and resiliency of the people. It's important we unite together and help one another. It's important that we are charitable all the time, but especially we step up when needed.”
Nix has stopped the effort for now due to distancing and supplies, but seeing the success of his three-day effort, he plans to carry the initiative – now dubbed Flags for Charity – throughout the year and use it to help other nonprofits.
“All it takes is many people doing a little something to change society and our community for the better.”
Visit the Flags for Charity page (now under construction) by searching Flags for Charity - Collin County on Facebook.
