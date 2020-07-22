Multiple Collin County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
The scholarships are part of the more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.
“We are fortunate to have many high achieving students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and outstanding students.”
The 2020-21 scholarship recipients and hometowns:
Renee Schuette
Allen
Natural Resource Ecology and Management
Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
Seraiah Coe
McKinney
Natural Resource Ecology and Management/Biology
The Noble Foundation Scholarship
Julius Caesar Matli Endowed Scholarship
Joseph Fleming NREM
Reagan Horan
McKinney
Animal Science
Dean Fred LeCrone Memorial Scholarship
Hannah Nair
McKinney
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship
Jake Hill
Frisco
Animal Science
Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
Anthony Baumbach
Plano
Agricultural Economics
Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
Sara Warren
Plano
Natural Resource Ecology and Management
Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship
Samantha Burns
Plano
Environmental Science
Joseph Fleming Memorial Environmental Science Scholarship
Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
Kyle Humphrey
Van Alstyne
Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering
Joseph Fleming Memorial Rodeo Scholarship
Regan Watson
Royse City
Natural Resource Ecology and Management
Joseph Fleming NREM Scholarship
