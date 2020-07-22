laptop
Multiple Collin County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.

The scholarships are part of the more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

“We are fortunate to have many high achieving students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and outstanding students.”

The 2020-21 scholarship recipients and hometowns:

Renee Schuette

Allen

Natural Resource Ecology and Management

Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship

Seraiah Coe

McKinney

Natural Resource Ecology and Management/Biology

The Noble Foundation Scholarship

Julius Caesar Matli Endowed Scholarship

Joseph Fleming NREM

Reagan Horan

McKinney

Animal Science

Dean Fred LeCrone Memorial Scholarship

Hannah Nair

McKinney

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship

Jake Hill

Frisco

Animal Science

Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship

Anthony Baumbach

Plano

Agricultural Economics

Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship

Sara Warren

Plano

Natural Resource Ecology and Management

Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship

Samantha Burns

Plano

Environmental Science

Joseph Fleming Memorial Environmental Science Scholarship

Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship

Kyle Humphrey

Van Alstyne

Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering

Joseph Fleming Memorial Rodeo Scholarship

Regan Watson

Royse City

Natural Resource Ecology and Management

Joseph Fleming NREM Scholarship

