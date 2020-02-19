Nike Garza has been in foster care with Mesquite-based Buckner Foster Care and Adoption for half of his life.
But on Monday in the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Garza found his home with David and Kristi Schwartz from Allen.
Packed into a small courtroom, 300 people watched as Garza celebrated his “gotcha day.” Sporting a T-shirt that read “May the Schwartz Be With You,” Garza was surrounded by his friends and his new family. His second-grade class and church joined in on the day as well. Garza’s sister also brought her drill team, the Plano Senior High School Planoettes, to the court.
Garza’s favorite sports team, the Dallas Cowboys, even heard about his adoption. His favorite player Dak Prescott and the entire team sent over a signed football with Cowboys apparel.
According to Buckner Regional Director for Foster Care and Adoption Andrea Harrison, Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted the Schwartz family because of their previous adoption.
“(CPS) specifically asked if they would be willing to adopt Nike, and they said, 'Yes absolutely!'” Harrison said.
The organization worked with the Schwartz family for four years to help Garza into his forever home. Buckner provided Garza and the family with therapy sessions to ease the transition.
Harrison said the adoption process was prolonged due to legal issues, and Garza was fostered by the Schwartz family up until his adoption on Monday.
According to Buckner, 2019 saw 442,995 kids in foster care in the U.S., and 34,161 were in Texas. As of 2019, almost 1,800 children are waiting to be adopted in the DFW area.
