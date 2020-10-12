Leaders and employees at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen on Thursday celebrated the largest expansion in the hospital’s history by cutting a 600-foot long ribbon.
The new facilities opened in June, but COVID-19 restrictions have not allowed a commemoration.
The ceremony comes more than two years after ground was broken for the expansion.
“In challenging times like these, when so many plans have been put on hold, it’s great to be able to take this moment to celebrate progress like we are doing today,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health.
The 221,460-square-foot addition and renovation adjoins the south side of the main hospital building and creates capability for additional beds. This brings the hospital’s total bed count to 88.
In the nearly 20 years that Texas Health Allen has faithfully served the community, the city of Allen has grown from 45,000 residents to more than 103,000.
“Growth in Allen and the surrounding communities means it’s necessary that we also expand to meet the needs of those we serve,” said Jared Shelton, FACHE, president of Texas Health Allen.
Patients choosing Texas Health Allen to access quality care for orthopedic or surgical needs close to home benefit from the 25-bed surgical unit and dedicated rehabilitation gym.
“This expansion, the biggest in the hospital’s history, will bring services like robotic surgery, advanced orthopedic care, cardiac electrophysiology and deluxe labor and delivery suites to the residents of Collin County,” said John Summers, B.S.N., R.N., M.A., CPPS, chief nursing officer at Texas Health Allen.
Two new operating rooms designed specifically for orthopedic cases bring the hospital’s total number of operating rooms to seven. Also included in the three-story expansion is a new cardiac cath lab, which doubles the hospital’s capability to treat patients in need of fast cardiac interventions. A new lab, pharmacy and cafeteria also help improve efficiency.
The expansion at Texas Health Allen also includes a central utility plant and shell space that creates the opportunity for future growth.
In June, employees celebrated the first patient on the new inpatient surgical unit, Robert Bruce, a resident of Plano, who received a total knee replacement from Dr. Charles Toulson, an orthopedic surgeon on the medical staff at Texas Health Allen.
“Continuing to build a sense of community at Texas Health Allen is a priority for us,” Shelton said, “and by investing in new technology and facilities, we can be right there for our friends and neighbors for the next 20 years and beyond.”
