The family of former Congressman Sam Johnson announced the longtime representative died earlier today in Plano.
A Facebook post on his page states, “Sam Johnson was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, as well as a mentor, patriot, and American hero whose sacrifices will never be forgotten. He is now with his beloved wife, Shirley, and their son, Bob. Together they are reunited in their eternal home with Jesus Christ.”
After serving Texas’ Third District for nearly three decades, Johnson announced he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2018 and served his final term, which ended last year.
Johnson was a 29-year Air Force veteran and served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was captured and spent seven years as a prisoner of war in Hỏa Lò Prison, known as “Hanoi Hilton.”
In his 2017 statement announcing his decision to not seek re-election, Johnson said, "The celebratory homecoming parade thrown in my hometown of Plano upon my return from Hanoi will always rank among one of my most treasured memories, encapsulating all that I love about America – faith, family and freedom.”
Congressman Van Taylor, who won the seat after Johnson’s retirement, called Johnson a “legend.”
"Today, we mourn the passing of a true hero,” Taylor said in a statement. “For 28 years, Sam Johnson represented the Third Congressional District with honor, respect, and, in true Texas fashion, with a whole lot of heart.
"Sam Johnson was a legend – a real life legend.”
"Congressman Johnson will forever be enshrined as the embodiment of an American hero and has given our next generation a role model to emulate. I am blessed to have known Sam and to have been able to learn so much from him. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers during this time."
Johnson’s mark on the community has become more evident in recent years, as Plano’s recently opened recreation center for 50+ adults received his moniker, and Prosper ISD’s Sam Johnson Elementary School in Celina is due to open this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.