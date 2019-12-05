With its long history of reporting on scientific breakthroughs, technological revolutions and societal challenges, Newsweek partnered with STEM.org to rank America’s Best STEM high Schools. Lovejoy High School was named No. 1,046 of 5,000 in the nation.
The list includes schools in every region of the country that offer skilled teachers who keep up with developments in these fields and who create dynamic environments to engage their students.
“Being a lighthouse STEM campus has long been a priority of the Lovejoy ISD Board of Trustees. We continuously work to accomplish this goal by hiring exemplary educators and and focusing on the quality of our course offerings,” said LHS Principal Chris Mayfield. “Our STEM teachers are passionate not only about their content, but in igniting students’ passion for learning.”
The top 5,000 schools were curated from STEM.org Educational Research (SER) using a proprietary scoring logic that took into consideration a broad set of quantitative and qualitative data inputs collected from the second quarter of 2015 through the third quarter of 2019. The purpose was to determine which primary/secondary institutions in America best offer students experiences in STEM – as defined by the Congressional Research Service – while preparing them for post-secondary outcomes.
Additional factors, including affluence and median household income, were taken into consideration in compiling the rankings.
“The affirmation of being named as one of Newsweek Top STEM High Schools in America has deep meaning as it shows the commitment from our students, staff, community and school board to create the impact agents of tomorrow,” said Superintendent Michael Goddard. “ Through the avenue of science, technology, engineering and math, Lovejoy ISD is striving to equip all students with the tools for success in the world that tomorrow will bring. Growing our students in skill sets, but more importantly equipping them for life through our Lovejoy Graduate Profile.”
