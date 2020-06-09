The city of Lucas announced the Lucas Farmers Market will open June 13 at Lucas Community Park located next to City Hall.
The 10 market dates will follow the Texas Health and Human Services (THHS) checklist for retail shopping. Vendors will be placed nearly 10 feet apart taking full advantage of the spacious Lucas Community Park sidewalk, which stretches 1.1 miles around the park. No vendors will be allowed to exhibit in the outdoor pavilion due to concerns for social distancing.
The Lucas Farmers Market supplies fresh, local food to the city and surrounding areas, and organizers rely on both vendors and shoppers to follow the following guidelines:
- Wash or disinfect hands upon entering the market area and after any interaction with employees, other customers, or items in the retailer.
- Maintain at least six feet separation from other individuals not within the same household.
- Wash or sanitize hands after the payment process.
- Consider wearing cloth face coverings or masks (over the nose and mouth) when entering the market.
- Other measures such as wearing gloves, cough etiquette, and good hygiene should be rigorously practiced.
Lucas Farmers Market shoppers can browse among a variety of products including locally grown produce, honey, syrup, herbs, flowers, jams, breads, free range eggs, salsa, beef, lamb, chicken and pork. Several vendors will offer teas, olive oils, soaps, cutting boards, and other artisan products.
Visit Lucas Farmers Market for information on vendors, vendor applications and future market dates. The Lucas Farmers Market Committee is still accepting produce vendors.
