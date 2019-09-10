Grupo Pakal offers insight and new appreciation for the highly advanced Mayan culture through festive dance rituals and elaborate ceremonial regalia. They will perform 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Drive. Sponsored by the library, the program is free.
With a stunning wardrobe and elaborately feathered headdresses, each a handcrafted work of art, Grupo Pakal captures the essence of the advanced Mayan culture. According to ancient tradition, each unique design utilizes natural materials including leather, shell, semi-precious stones, and exotic feathers. Audiences of all ages are amazed and delighted by Grupo Pakal performances.
Much of the contemporary rural population of the Yucatán Peninsula and Chiapas, in Mexico, Guatemala and Belize, is Mayan by descent. Contrary to the popular myth that the Mayan people "disappeared," millions still live in the region, and many still speak one of the Maya family of languages.
Artistic director Ricardo Alarcón's training in Mayan ceremonial dance was passed down from family tradition. A descendant of the Aztec Indians of Mexico, he represented Mayan culture for more than a decade at Xcaret, Mexico’s popular ecological park located in the Mayan Riviera.
Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.
