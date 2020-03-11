two art concert jorge1.jpg

Jorge de la Parra del Valle 

Enjoy a program that is written and presented by Mexican poet Jorge de la Parra del Valle at 7:30 p.m. March 13 at the Allen Public Library. 

Denny Robinson

Adapting his poetry book “When The Stars Are Aligned” into theatrical monologues in the style of Alfred Tennyson and TS Elliot, he will be accompanied by Cuban born pianist Denny Robinson. An intimate and emotional connection with the audience is created with this dramatic style. Music and poetry are the lengua internácional (international language).   

De la Paara del Valle performed for the Mexican Ministry of Arts in Mexico City and throughout Mexico. In addition, the Cervantes Institute of Madrid Spain, University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and the University of Texas at El Paso hosted this event. In October 2018, he appeared at Harvard & Duke Universities.

Guido Arochi, the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas said, “Mr. Jorge de la Parra is a Mexican poet, graduated from Enriqueta Ochoa’s poetry workshop ≠ one of the most important Mexican poetry writers of 20th century – sponsored by Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts, INBA.”

Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the program is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911 for additional information.

