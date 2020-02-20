Saturday marked a historic moment for the Muslim community in America as it completed 100 years since the establishment of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, the oldest Muslim organization and movement in the U.S.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dallas at Baitul Ikram Mosque Allen expressed their gratitude by holding a canned food drive for the North Texas Food Bank.
The community gathered in the middle of the night at the mosque to pray for another century of progress for the nation and collected enough canned food to serve more than 9,000 meals through the North Texas Food Bank.
