Saturday marked a historic moment for the Muslim community in America as it completed 100 years since the establishment of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, the oldest Muslim organization and movement in the U.S. 

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dallas at Baitul Ikram Mosque Allen expressed their gratitude by holding a canned food drive for the North Texas Food Bank.   

food drive.jpg

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community collected enough canned food to proved more than 9,000 for the North Texas Food Bank.

 Courtesy of Baitul Ikram Mosque Allen

The community gathered in the middle of the night at the mosque to pray for another century of progress for the nation and collected enough canned food to serve more than 9,000 meals through the North Texas Food Bank. 

food drive 2.jpg

Worshippers gathered Saturday night at Baitul Ikram Mosque Allen to mark the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Centenary Day.

 Courtesy of Baitul Ikram Mosque Allen
