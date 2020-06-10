The public will have to wait a little longer than expected to step inside the new sports medicine and sports performance facility at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Construction is moving along but the timeline for the $10 million building has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Health Sports Medicine, Athlete Training + Health, and Allen Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice, broke ground on the building last June. Official work began in November.
The 31,000 square foot facility will bring together athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across the Collin County area, providing in one location access to orthopedic surgeons, rehabilitation for injuries, fitness classes and athletic performance training.
Other features include an indoor turf field, a full-length outdoor soccer field and strength and conditioning equipment.
In the next few weeks, crews begin work on the walls of the building and striping the parking lot.
Texas Health employees will get a preview during the soft launch in November with the grand opening party for the general public in January 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.