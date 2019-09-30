Garett Jones will join Rebuilding Together North Texas as executive director effective September 30. After a three-month search by the board of directors, Jones was selected for his strong business management, organizational leadership, and communications experience along with his passion for community service.
“We are so excited to welcome Garett to our organization,” said Board President Jim Kuhs. “His sincere passion for community service coupled with his deep business experience will help him excel as executive director. Greater things to come for Rebuilding Together North Texas as Garett helps take us to the next level.”
With 17 years of service to the community, Rebuilding Together North Texas provides home repairs to low-income seniors, veterans, families, and disabled individuals at no cost. The goal is to help homeowners age in place, improve the quality of life in neighborhoods, and Rebuild Together stronger communities in Dallas, Collin, Rockwall, Denton and Tarrant Counties.
Jones comes to Rebuilding Together North Texas from the oil and gas sector in a senior accounting leader role at MACH Resources in Oklahoma City. He has a bachelor of arts in interpersonal communication from the University of Central Oklahoma.
Jones has a long history with volunteering in the community. As a young man, he committed part of each summer with Youth Force, taking on wider leadership roles over time. This work planted the seed of his passion for helping others. He also enjoys volunteering through Crossings Community Church in Edmond, Oklahoma for efforts such as Helping Hands and the Disaster Response Team. His passion for helping others has inspired him to change his career path to help people full-time.
Jones has a wife and three young children. Over the next several weeks, he will be transitioning to the Dallas area and to Rebuilding Together North Texas.
