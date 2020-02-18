During last week’s regular meeting, the Allen City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that will open the door for The Avenue, the 80-acre mixed-use development previously dubbed Allen Sports Village.
The property is located at SH 121 and Alma Road, and developers have planned a total of a million square feet of Class A office space, 65 single-family homes, 1,600 urban resident units, three hotels and retail, restaurant and entertainment development, according to Thakkar Developers.
The plan includes an outdoor plaza with a food hall, a permanent container park, open space and water features – not a stadium as envisioned a year ago.
“When we made the decision to remove the multi-use stadium from our plans, we saw an opportunity to take a fresh look at creating a unique live/work/play community,” Thakkar CEO Poorvesh Thakkar said in a release. “Through extensive collaboration with the city of Allen and our neighbors we designed a project that will bring value to the entire Allen community.”
Director of Community Development Marc Kurbansade said the shift came after several hours of dialogue among staff, the developer and neighborhood groups.
Mohammad Qasim of Thakkar Developers said the company took a step back after hearing concerns from residents and took a fresh look at the property.
Thakkar’s Director of Program Management told the council that as a result of that dialogue, the developer built several items into its regulations for the site, including prohibition on a future stadium; increased buffer on Ridgeview Drive; phasing requirements on urban residential; reduced access from Ridgeview Drive; and limitations on live music venue size and special events.
Fall Creek HOA Board Member Fawaz Bham, spokesperson for Residents Tackling Allen Stadium, told the council that while residents are still not completely satisfied with the plans for the property, the plan is “infinitely better” than the original stadium plan, and the residents are appreciative of the time staff, volunteers and the developers took to engage with them.
“Last October, we were very, very pleased that the developer heard its neighbors’ concerns and shifted away from their plans to make and build the stadium,” Bham said. “Since that time, we have continually engaged with the developer in the same spirit of reviewing their proposed development plans and providing feedback from our residents.”
