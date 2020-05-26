North Texas Performing Arts - Academy announces its expansion to three new campuses in Dallas, Fairview and Frisco. In addition to its headquarters location in Plano, each campus will offer full-time and part-time schooling options for students in grades 6-12. The Academy will be opening its doors to students for their first day back to school on August 24 at all four locations.
“At the Academy, we work to provide a safe, protective and caring environment with class sizes last year averaging just 10.3 students and as few as 50 students on campus at one time,” NTPA CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh said. “The Academy offers a less crowded alternative to public or private schools, many of which may be suspending their performing arts programs this coming school year.”
NTPA has employed a Task Force of over 20 doctors, attorneys, educators, public health officials and other professionals to implement health and safety protocols for each facility beyond the CDC and State of Texas guidelines. NTPA will conduct daily health checks, rigorous disinfection efforts, safe social distance and protective mask policies in spacious studios that provide almost 4 times the space per student of a typical public school.
“Our program looks a lot more like a college curriculum and our students are getting advanced studies they would never see in typical high school program,” says Mike Mazur, NTPA Academy Head of School who taught at the collegiate level for a decade. “We’ve built a robust curriculum and our faculty’s credentials look more like what you’d find in a university staff.”
“We have been overwhelmed with the interest in our Academy as parents are looking for alternative educational options during the COVID-19 crisis,” Managing Director DeAnna Stone said. “We are excited to open up applications for three new campuses, expanding opportunities for home school and traditional public and private school students to explore their passion for the performing arts.”
The Academy has already seen its students graduate to leading performing arts universities and gain stage and film opportunities. “NTPA - Academy opened our eyes to a whole new world we didn’t know existed,” says parent Tara Reid whose Academy daughter completed her first paid work on film last summer. “She is learning wonderful new skills and doing something she loves with like-minded students and amazing directors!”
NTPA - Academy campuses offer modern facilities with seven performance theatres, ten rehearsal studios, 9 dance studios and private practice rooms in almost 50,000 square feet of space. The Academy offers core educational support to satisfy Texas State requirements, performing arts classes and production experience between the hours of 8AM to 5:30PM.
NTPA is will be accepting applications through June. Full curriculum details and informational workshops are available for sign-up at NTPA.org/academy.
