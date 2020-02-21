UPDATE, 2/22: At approximately 12:55 p.m. Friday the Allen Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired at The Gates of Allen Station apartment community, 505 East Exchange Parkway.
Officers responded and immediately observed four individuals attempting to leave the area in a black sedan at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to take three into custody as the fourth ran on foot.
The investigation revealed that the four individuals came to that location to purchase illegal drugs. A argument ensued and led to the shooting of Ryan Joseph Kelly, 39, of Allen, who died as a result of his injuries.
Police have charged Richard Anthony Valentine, 32, of Dallas with murder and Leroy Alvin Walls, 22, of Dallas with possession and confirmed warrants with the Dallas Police Department.
The third individual who was taken into custody Friday was questioned and released.
The Allen Police Department is working to develop several leads into the identity and location of the fourth suspect.
If any person(s) has information on this case please contact Investigator Michael Canon at 214-509-4244.
To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Allen Police Department, text keyword ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).
Original story, 2/21: Allen police are investigating a shooting at The Gates of Allen Station, 505 E. Exchange Parkway, which occurred just before 1 p.m. today.
Police have three suspects in custody, and one fled the scene and is still at large. The suspect is described by officers on scene as a black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was last seen running west from the apartment complex.
According to APD spokesman Sgt. Jon Felty, one person was injured in the incident and was transported to Medical City McKinney. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
He said the three people in custody are being questioned, and the suspect vehicle has been removed and is being processed by police.
Contact Allen police with any information at 214-509-4321. If you believe you’ve seen this suspect call 911.
