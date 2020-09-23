As the city of Allen closes the 2019-20 fiscal year officials estimate the COVID-19 pandemic led to an $8 million loss in revenue for the city’s general fund.
City Manager Eric Ellwanger said most of that was from a drop in sales tax revenue and parks and recreation program/fee revenue. From March through July the city lost $1.1 million in sales tax revenue and $5.9 million in parks and recreation revenue.
Ellwanger said the city’s sales tax loss is on par with the state losses at 4.9 percent in the latest month.
Overall, Ellwanger said the city’s revenue from March to July – August sales tax receipts aren’t available yet – in 2020 was down 10 percent from the same time period last year.
But Ellwanger said the city fared better than it could have.
“Early in March when the pandemic first started we quickly decided that we’re going to be conservative in our outlook,” Ellwanger said. “In our business we have to prepare for the worst.”
Ellwanger said one reason the city was able to weather the storm was because of its diverse economic base.
“We’re not heavily reliant on one particular industry or sector,” Ellwanger said.
For example, Ellwanger said the professional services industry, which includes taxable sales for activities including financial, legal and information, experienced an 8% growth during the pandemic period.
He said this industry code is the second largest source of sales tax for the city of Allen and contributes 18% of total sales tax collections.
Despite the diversity, Ellwanger said there is no mistaking the impact the pandemic had on the city’s restaurants.
“As much as we’re pretty diversified in our sales tax base, we still rely on small businesses and restaurants,” he said. “And this was tough on them. It was devastating to a lot of our retail sector. We got the small business grant from the federal government and distributed by the county. We got that out quickly, and it helped. But folks still struggled.”
Ellwanger said the biggest factor in minimizing the financial hit was leadership.
“Bigger than the sales tax was the decades of financial stewardship from the mayor and the City Council,” Ellwanger said. “They’ve been here a long time. And the councils of the past. They prepared us for situations like this. It takes vision and focus to make sure we have the proper reserves.”
Like many cities, Allen took steps to respond to the decline in revenue, though those efforts weren’t as drastic as other cities. Allen furloughed most of its part-time employees, which for the most part came from the parks and recreation department.
Ellwanger said all departments had to cut their operating budgets. And the city implemented a hiring freeze, which is still in place.
“For us it was decades of stewardship, but it was also about quick action on things that you can control,” Ellwanger said.
He said ironically the pandemic that led to revenue shortages also provided cost savings, such as trips and conferences that had to be cancelled because of restrictions.
Ellwanger said for now it seems the city’s operations have stabilized and that sales tax is starting to come back. He said parks and recreation programs are starting to return as well.
“We’re taking it like everyone else,” Ellwanger said. “And we’re trying to come back in a safe way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.