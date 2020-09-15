The Plano Comedy Festival announced its 2020 lineup for the Plano Virtual Comedy Festival 2.5, which will be held October 1-4, 2020 on Zoom.
The third annual festival transitioned to a digital platform for 2020 because of the uncertainty of COVID-19. This year’s festival will feature celebrity headliners, Laurie Kilmartin (Conan on TBS, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Karith Foster (Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, VH1’s Best Week Ever), Steve Hofstetter (Laughs on Fox, CBS’s Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Showtime’s White Boyz in the Hood) Roxxy Haze (YouTube, Vibe, CBS Radio), Mary E. Kennedy (Showtime's Shameless, Conan on TBS, Boston Comedy Festival), Kurt Braunohler (Comedy Central, Fox’s Bob’s Burgers, The Big Sick) and The Comedy Arena home of ComedySportz (Plano Comedy Festival) along with over 100 nationally known and up and coming stand-up, improv, sketch, and musical comedians from all over the world.
The online festival will present 17 comedy shows in four days including a Comedy Brunch and Roast Battle. New shows this year feature Sketch, Alternative, and Musical comedy acts. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Alexx, and there will be after parties each night of the fest hosted by The Comedy Arena and Folding Chairs Comedy Troupe with game shows, karaoke, prizes and more.
On Oct. 3, the festival will feature a free family friendly comedy show at noon with a performance by The Comedy Arena home of ComedySportz.
Workshops will be facilitated by comedy greats, Dean Lewis of the Stand-Up Workshop and Daryl Felsberg of Tower City Comedy.
Tickets for individual shows, day passes, and VIP All Access Passes are on sale now through Eventbrite planocomedyfestival.eventbrite.com.
Stay up to date with the latest information about the Plano Comedy Festival such as the 2020 festival lineup, tickets, schedule, performer bios, photos and more via the official Plano Comedy Festival website planocomedyfestival.com/.
Follow Plano Comedy Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @planocomedyfest with hashtag #planocomedyfest.
The mission of the Plano Comedy Festival is to enrich the city of Plano, surrounding communities, and virtual audiences with the comedic arts by organizing an annual comedy festival that contributes to Plano's artistic development and creates an environment for comedians to showcase their talent, grow, network and make great comedy together, according to a press release. Plano Comedy Festival, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.