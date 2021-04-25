An Allen man was arrested Saturday at D/FW International Airport on suspicion of killing his mother and sister.
At approximately 9:14 a.m. Saturday, Allen Police received a call regarding a disturbance with weapons involved at an address in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive.
Officers arrived and found a double homicide of two females believed to be a mother and daughter. They have been identified as Isil Borat, 51, and Burcu Hezar, 17, both of Allen. A sibling brother, Burak Hezar, 20, was determined to be the suspect but was not on the scene.
Throughout the day Allen investigators worked to locate the suspect. Through cooperation with DFW Airport Police the suspect was located and taken into custody at DFW airport as he was awaiting a flight to San Francisco.
Burak Hezar was transferred to Collin County Jail where he is being held on $2 million bond on a capital murder charge.
If any person(s) has information regarding this offense they may remain anonymous by submitting a tip to keyword ALLENPD at 847411 (TIP/411).
All the members of the Allen Police Department express our deepest sympathy to this family for their loss, the department said in a press release.
