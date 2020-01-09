UPDATE Jan. 9: Today at approximately 5:30 p.m. the Allen Police Department arrested Tristion Morris, 22, of Allen for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
At approximately the same time the Dallas Police Department arrested Phillip Miller, 21, of Dallas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
According to Allen PD, both involved in Monday’s shooting on South Allen Heights Drive.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges may follow. The Allen Police Department would like to thank all the citizens that provided tips and information related to this incident.
Jan. 7: On Monday afternoon at approximately 4:41 PM Allen police received a shots fired call from the 1400 block of South Allen Heights Drive.
The victim, a 19-year-old male, who was riding a bicycle northbound on Allen Heights Drive, reported that he heard what sounded like gun shots and felt something strike his right arm and leg. Approximately one minute before the male was struck a motorist reported that his SUV was struck in the driver side rear door with a bullet. No one in the SUV was injured.
The victim was transported to the Medical Center of Plano where he was treated and released late last night.
Several people who were in the area have been interviewed, and the only suspect vehicle information is an older model brown Chevrolet Avalanche.
The Allen Police Department is seeking assistance in finding the shooter. Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 214-509-4251. Detective Robert Henbest is working this case. If any person(s) have a video of this incident contact Detective Henbest at the number listed.
If you wish to remain anonymous text message ALLENPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.