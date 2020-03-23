To provide information to constituents and answer their questions, Congressman Van Taylor will host a free, telephone town hall event at 3:45 p.m. tomorrow, March 24.
Open to residents of Texas' Third Congressional District, Congressman Taylor will be joined by Collin County Judge Chris Hill, State Representatives Jeff Leach and Matt Shaheen, and officials from the Collin County Department of Public Health.
Together, they will provide information and take questions on federal, state, and local efforts to keep Collin County residents safe and healthy.
Collin County residents who wish to participate can sign up online at https://bit.ly/COVID19TTH
