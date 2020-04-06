To provide local small businesses with guidance during these uncertain times, Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) will be hosting an online webinar with the United States Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
The United States Chamber is working closely with the White House and federal agencies to inform and equip businesses with the most important and current information so that they may prepare their business for the near and long-term impact resulting from the economic effects of the pandemic.
Those interested in participating in the webinar must register at https://vantaylor.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=20. Registered participants will receive an email prior to the event with details and instructions on how to access the webinar.
Instructions will be provided via email to registered participants before the event.
Additionally, to provide information to his constituents and answer their questions, United States Congressman Van Taylor will host a free telephone town hall event at 3 p.m. April 9.
Open to residents of Texas' Third Congressional District, Congressman Taylor will be joined by local experts and officials. Together, they will provide information and take questions on federal, state, and local efforts to keep Collin County residents safe and healthy.
Residents who wish to participate can sign up online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.